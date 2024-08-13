Thomas Rhett’s daughters’ favorite album of his? ‘About A Woman’

96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

August 13, 2024 5:00AM CDT
Thomas Rhett‘s About A Woman has been marked with his daughters’ stamp of approval. And no, they don’t show favoritism, even if the singer is their dad.

“It’s kind of the biggest for me because there’s no filter on them,” Thomas tells ABC Audio of his girls’ feedback, noting that “they’re not afraid” to say they hate or want to skip a song.

Playing unreleased music was part of Thomas’ father-daughter bonding time whenever they were in the car together.

“I think it was like every time we’d finish a song … that’s our mornings together,” he recalls. “Driving to school and driving home from school. They always ask to hear what I’ve been working on.” 

“This record is by far their favorite of any [album] that I’ve made, which makes me the proudest,” says Thomas. 

About A Woman drops Aug. 23 and is available for preorder and presave now.

Its lead single, “Beautiful as You,” is in the top 20 and climbing the country charts.

Here’s the track list for About a Woman:
“Fool”
“Overdrive”
“Gone Country”
“Beautiful as You”
“Can’t Love You Anymore”
“After All The Bars Are Closed”
“Church”
“Back to Blue”
“Country for California”
“Somethin’ ‘Bout a Woman”
“What Could Go Right”
“Boots”
“Don’t Wanna Dance”
“I Could Spend Forever Loving You”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

