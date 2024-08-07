96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Thomas Rhett’s dropping new track from ‘About A Woman’ on Friday

August 7, 2024 1:30PM CDT
Courtesy of The Valory Music Co.

Thomas Rhett is dropping a new track, “After All the Bars Are Closed,” on Friday.

The country-pop tune will be the final preview Thomas will give fans before his forthcoming new album, About A Woman, drops Aug. 23.

“AFTER ALL THE BARS ARE CLOSED [fire emoji] FRIDAY 8.9,” the superstar announced on social media while sharing a snippet of the song.

“After all the bars are closed/ Tell me where you want to go/ We can find a place to park/ Open the bottle in our hearts if you want,” Thomas sings in the clip.

About A Woman is available for preorder and presave now. Its lead single, “Beautiful as You,” is in the top 20 and ascending the country charts.

Here’s the full track list for About a Woman:
“Fool”
“Overdrive”
“Gone Country”
“Beautiful as You”
“Can’t Love You Anymore”
“After All The Bars Are Closed”
“Church”
“Back to Blue”
“Country for California”
“Somethin’ ‘Bout a Woman”
“What Could Go Right”
“Boots”
“Don’t Wanna Dance”
“I Could Spend Forever Loving You”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

