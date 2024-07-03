Thomas Rhett’s “Feelin’ Country” in new ‘Twisters’ track

A new Twisters track has arrived, courtesy of Thomas Rhett.

The song’s called “Feelin’ Country” and is the latest preview of Twisters: The Album, the accompanying soundtrack to the Twisters movie, both arriving July 19.

“Feelin’ Country” is a high-energy love tune that finds Thomas completely smitten by a charming Southern girl.

“I’m in ’til she calls it a night/ She got a neon green dance with me look in her eyes/ She’s twirling in her Tecovas/ Her Wranglers better hold on tight/ Watch out Tennessee, she’s drinkin’ Kentucky/ Good God almighty my baby’s feelin’ country,” he sings in the euphoric chorus.

“Been playing this one on the road since last year and I’ve been itching to put it out. So stoked it found a home in @twistersmovie and it’s out everywhere NOW!” Thomas tells fans on Instagram.

Twisters: The Album also includes Lainey Wilson‘s “Out of Oklahoma,” Luke Combs‘ “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma,” Bailey Zimmerman‘s “Hell or High Water,” Megan Moroney‘s “Never Left Me” and Tucker Wetmore‘s “Already Had It,” all of which are out on digital platforms.

You can preorder and presave Twisters: The Album now to hear the full record when it drops.

Thomas’ new album, About A Woman, featuring lead single “Beautiful As You,” arrives Aug. 23, and is also available for preorder and presave now.

Here’s the star-studded track list for Twisters: The Album:

Luke Combs – “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma”

Miranda Lambert – “Ain’t in Kansas Anymore”

Conner Smith – “Steal My Thunder” (feat. Tucker Wetmore)

Thomas Rhett – “Feelin’ Country”

Warren Zeiders – “The Cards I’ve Been Dealt”

Megan Moroney – “Never Left Me”

Lainey Wilson – “Out of Oklahoma”

Bailey Zimmerman – “Hell or High Water”

Jelly Roll – “Dead End Road”

Kane Brown – “Country Classic”

Sam Barber – “Tear Us Apart”

Tyler Childers – “Song While You’re Away”

Tucker Wetmore – “Already Had It”

Leon Bridges – “Chrome Cowgirl”

Benson Boone – “Death Wish Love”

Shania Twain & BRELAND – “Boots Don’t”

Dylan Gossett – “Stronger Than a Storm”

Lanie Gardner – “Chasing the Wind”

Jelly Roll – “Leave the Light On” (feat. Alexandra Kay)

Wyatt Flores & Jake Kohn – “Before I Do”

The Red Clay Strays – “Caddo County”

Tanner Usrey – “Blackberry Wine”

Tanner Adell – “Too Easy”

Mason Ramsey – “Shake Shake (All Night Long)”

Tyler Halverson – “New Loop”

Flatland Cavalry – “Touchdown”

Nolan Taylor – “Driving You Home”

Wilderado, Ken Pomeroy & James McAlister – “Wall of Death”

Charley Crockett – “(Ghost) Riders in the Sky”

