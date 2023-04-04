96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Thomas Rhett’s morning routine involves lots of reading

April 4, 2023 5:00AM CDT
Share
ABC

Thomas Rhett is a guy who wears many hats. He’s a husband, father of four, singer, songwriter and performer, among many other things. Despite all that, Thomas still makes a point of waking up bright and early most days to get some quiet reading time in.

“My wife and I try to do our best job at waking up at like 5:30 in the morning, which gives us like an hour before the kids wake up for school,” shares Thomas. “I’m usually reading some sort of history about the Bible type book. Like, I’m reading a book right now called Jesus Through Middle Eastern Eyes, and it’s super in-depth, and will probably take me a year to finish. But those are the kinda books that I read.”

It’s pretty heavy stuff, no doubt, but that’s the genre of books Thomas gravitates toward.

“I wanna say the last fiction book I read I think was Harry Potter, and that would’ve been, I don’t know, 20 years ago?” the “Unforgettable” singer says.

Thomas is currently climbing up the country charts with his single “Angels (Don’t Always Have Wings).” The track is off his latest album, Where We Started.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Damn StraitScotty Mccreery
1:11pm
Thank GodKane Brown/katelyn Brown
1:08pm
Good DirectionsBilly Currington
1:04pm
Going Going GoneLuke Combs
1:02pm
We Didnt Have MuchJustin Moore
12:58pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Help Us Find This Horse
2

Luke Combs Is Becoming a Dad Again
3

Former Jerry Springer & Reality TV Producer Reena Friedman Watts on Why "Better Call Daddy" Is Her Love
4

Gwen Stefani To Make 'CMT Awards' Performance Debut
5

Tim McGraw Opens Up About His Acting Career