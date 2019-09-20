Thomas Rhett’s wife Lauren reveals how they ‘Live in Love’ in new book

BallantineEver since Thomas Rhett put out his smash “Die a Happy Man” back in 2015, fans have been following his romance with his wife Lauren. After they adopted their daughter Willa Gray from a Ugandan orphanage and Ada James was born, interest in their family has only grown.

Now, as the couple prepares to welcome their third daughter, Lauren’s taking fans even deeper inside their lives with the release of her first book next spring.

Live in Love: Growing Together Through Life’s Changes promises “inspiring guidance for anyone looking to keep romance alive, balance children and marriage, express true faith, and live a life of purpose.”

“I never would have guessed I’d be telling my story in a book about my life,” Lauren says. “I hope by sharing parts of myself and my journey that I’m able to help someone feel less alone, [be] inspired, and find the love that we share as humans in these pages.”

Live in Love recounts the childhood friendship of TR and Lauren, and reveals how they reconnected as young adults, fell in love, and then found fame. It also delves into Lauren’s missionary work in Haiti, and includes never-before-seen photos.

You can pre-order Live in Love now, ahead of its May 5 release.

