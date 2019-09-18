Thomson and Wynn Earn No. 2 Doubles Ranking

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech senior men’s tennis players Bjorn Thomson and Parker Wynn were ranked as the No. 2 doubles pairing in the nation in the 2019-20 ITA preseason national rankings, announced Tuesday by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA).

Thomson and Wynn became the first doubles team since at least 2006-07 to begin the fall ranked top-two nationally. The ranking comes off the heels of a season in which Thomson and Wynn racked up 29 wins in 2018-19, including a runner-up finish at the ITA National Fall Championships in Newport Beach, Calif. last November.

The pair also impressed in dual match play, recording 15 wins en route to First Team All-Big 12 and All-America honors.

Wynn also notched a singles ranking of No. 39 on Tuesday and became the highest-ranked individual to kick off the fall campaign since Felipe Soares was ranked No. 18 in 2016. Wynn is slated to take over the No. 1 singles slot following a junior season where he tallied a 16-8 mark in the spring and Second Team All-Big 12 nods.

The Red Raiders return to action on Sept. 20 at the annual Battle in the Bay tournament in San Francisco.

Preston Jordan