      Weather Alert

Thomson and Wynn Earn No. 2 Doubles Ranking

Sep 18, 2019 @ 1:46pm

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech senior men’s tennis players Bjorn Thomson and Parker Wynn were ranked as the No. 2 doubles pairing in the nation in the 2019-20 ITA preseason national rankings, announced Tuesday by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA).

Thomson and Wynn became the first doubles team since at least 2006-07 to begin the fall ranked top-two nationally. The ranking comes off the heels of a season in which Thomson and Wynn racked up 29 wins in 2018-19, including a runner-up finish at the ITA National Fall Championships in Newport Beach, Calif. last November.

The pair also impressed in dual match play, recording 15 wins en route to First Team All-Big 12 and All-America honors.

Wynn also notched a singles ranking of No. 39 on Tuesday and became the highest-ranked individual to kick off the fall campaign since Felipe Soares was ranked No. 18 in 2016. Wynn is slated to take over the No. 1 singles slot following a junior season where he tallied a 16-8 mark in the spring and Second Team All-Big 12 nods.

The Red Raiders return to action on Sept. 20 at the annual Battle in the Bay tournament in San Francisco.

Preston Jordan

TAGS
963KLLL KLLL Lubbock Rock 101.1 Sports
You May Also Like
Get Hired! Work with Us!
National Dive Bar Day
Team KLLL
For the One That Got Away: Country Music's Greatest Heartbreak Songs
Lubbock Country: Jordan Robert Kirk Live, Part 1
Recent JMM Podcasts