Thomson and Wynn Set for NCAA Doubles Championship – Men’s Tennis

First round action in Orlando will begin on Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas – The No. 9 ranked Texas Tech men’s tennis duo of Bjorn Thomson and Parker Wynn will begin play at the 2019 NCAA Doubles Championships, as the pair will face No. 32 Braun and Oradini of Mississippi State in the first round at the USTA National Campus in Orlando on Tuesday.

The seasoned duo of Thomson and Wynn, who notched All-Big 12 First Team honors earlier this month, racked up a team-leading 15 wins during dual match play in the spring, including three wins in conference play and six against nationally ranked opponents, all on court one.

Thomson and Wynn have been ranked in each Oracle/ITA poll since the preseason selections on Sept. 11, and have maintained top-25 status since the Nov. 14 rankings. Since being slotted at No. 8 on Feb. 20, the two have been ranked among the top-10 pairings in the final eight polls of the regular season.

The first round of play will feature a pair of familiar opponents, as Mississippi State traveled to Lubbock on Feb. 8 to face the Red Raiders in a non-conference dual match. Thomson and Wynn took down the current No. 3 ranked tandem of Borges and Rakic by a margin of 6-4, while Braun and Oradini faced Jackson Cobb and Tommy Mylnikov on court two.

Thomson is returning to the NCAA Doubles Championships just two years after his sophomore campaign, where he and former Red Raider men’s tennis standout Connor Curry won their first match in Athens to advance to the round of 16.

The NCAA Doubles Championship will be played from May 21-25, with one round played each day. Select matches from the first four days of action will be aired on the Tennis Channel.

Fans are encouraged to follow along with this week’s action, including live stats and video, at the championship website, located at the following link.

2019 NCAA Doubles Championship

Tuesday, May 21

Round 1: No. 9 Thomson/Wynn (TTU) vs. No. 32 Braun/Oradini (MSU)

–TECH–

Preston Jordan