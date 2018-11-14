Thomson and Wynn Take Second Place at ITA Fall Nationals

Red Raider doubles team fall short in title bout on Sunday

SURPRISE, Arizona – The Texas Tech doubles team of Bjorn Thomson and Parker Wynn fell to UNC Asheville in straight sets in the championship match of the ITA National Fall Championships.

After battling back and forth early in the first set, the duo from UNC Asheville would eventually pull away and take the first set by a score of 6-2. They would then go on to win the second set, and the doubles title, by a margin of 6-1.

In Austin, four of six Red Raiders were able to complete their matches before play, and ultimately the remainder of the tournament, were called due to inclement weather in the area.

The Red Raiders will take a break before returning to action on January 11, 2019 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

2018 ITA National Fall Championships – Finals

Nolan/Patten (UNCA) def. Thomson/Wynn (TTU) 6-2, 6-1