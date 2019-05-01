Thomson and Wynn Tapped to NCAA Doubles Championship

Red Raiders represented for second time in last three years

LUBBOCK, Texas – The No. 10 ranked duo of Bjorn Thomson and Parker Wynn have been selected to participate in the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championship in May, as announced on Tuesday by the NCAA.

The NCAA Singles and Doubles Tournament will be held from May 20-25 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida. Each match will be a best-of-three set, with no-ad scoring and a seven-point tiebreaker at six-games-all. A 10-point match tiebreaker will be played in lieu of a third set.

Thomson and Wynn will be the lone representatives for Tech at this year’s tournament, as the two veterans have put together an impressive season in their first year together. The tandem have accounted for 28 total wins on the season, including 14 dual match wins in 2019 alone.

Thomson and Wynn have also notched five nationally-ranked wins, all coming in the primary doubles position. They also led the Red Raiders with a 3-1 mark in conference play.

Tech will look to repeat their doubles success in the last decade, as Raony Carvalho and Gonzalo Escobar captured a runner-up finish in 2012, while Felipe Soares and Hugo Dojas also tallied a second place finish in 2015.

The Red Raiders are heading to Palo Alto to participate in the 2019 NCAA Tournament Regional round. Tech’s first round opponent is UC Santa Barbara, with first serve set for 1 p.m. CT on Friday.

–TECH–

Preston Jordan