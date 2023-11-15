“Thought You Should Know” about Luke Combs covering Morgan Wallen

Luke Combs recently shared his heartfelt onstage cover of Morgan Wallen‘s “Thought You Should Know” with Morgan by his side.

The footage was filmed at the 2023 BMI Country Awards, where Luke and Morgan tied as winners of the coveted BMI Songwriter of the Year award.

“By the way, I love this song a whole lot. Congrats again,” Luke tells Morgan before kicking off his acoustic performance ﻿of Morgan’s #1 hit.

“Honored to be @bmi Songwriter of the Year alongside my buddy @morganwallen,” the “Hurricane” hitmaker adds in the caption of his Instagram video.

Morgan wrote “Thought You Should Know” with Miranda Lambert and Nicolle Galyon. It’s off his latest album, One Thing At A Time, which arrived in March.

Meanwhile, Luke is currently ascending the country charts with his new single, “Where the Wild Things Are.” His cover of Tracy Chapman‘s “Fast Car” recently won Song of the Year and Single of the Year at the 57th CMA Awards.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.