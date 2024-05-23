Three freshmen earn trips to nationals Wednesday night

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Texas Tech men competed day one of their NCAA West First Round week late Wednesday night at John McDonnell Field.

The morning for Tech was slated to start at 9 a.m. with Konner Wood in the hammer throw, but due to heavy rainstorms, it was postponed until after the 10k race.

The first Red Raider to punch his ticket to the national meet was true freshman Trey Wilson IIII in the shot put. His first attempt and only one that counted, Wilson III landed the shot at 19.64m (64-5 ¼) as he finished third overall. The new PB went down as the No. 2 all-time mark for Texas Tech.

Ernest Cheruiyot punched his ticket in the 10k as he placed fourth with a time of 28:35.03. The 10k was contested as a semifinal so his next race in Eugene will be the final.

Sean Gribble wrapped up the trio of freshmen that punched their tickets to nationals as he finished 10th in the pole vault clearing a PB 5.32m (17-5 ½). He came in with a PB height of 5.19m (17-0 ¼).

Caleb Dean qualified for Friday’s finals in the 110m and 400m hurdles. He went 13.47 in the 110s before going 50.36 in the 400s. Oskar Edlund also qualified in the 400m hurdles as he went 49.38. Both Dean and Edlund won their heats.

Notables

Shawn Brown (10.31) and Jalen Drayden (10.36) qualified for the 100m finals

Shaemar Uter (45.68) qualified for the 400m finals and Charlie Bartholomew (45.83, PB)

Brown (20.63), Jack Marshall (20.74) and Josh Bour (20.75) qualified for the 200m finals

Wood wrapped up the day in flight one throwing a PB 62.88m (206-3) on his final throw in his flight placing second

Up Next

The women begin their day of competition Thursday at 12:30 p.m. beginning with the javelin.

Release Provided By Chris Duarte Texas Tech Athletics