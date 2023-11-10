Three Red Raiders earn All-Region honors Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas – A trio of Red Raiders earned All-Region honors as the Texas Tech cross country team wrapped up the NCAA Mountain Region race Friday morning at the LCU Cross Country Course. To receive All-Region honors, runners must finish inside the top-25.

The women’s team finished 12th (324 points) as the men placed 14th (341 points).

For the women, Juliet Cherubet and Anastasia Chepkorir were consistently at the front of the pack throughout the race. Starting with the one-mile mark, Cherubet clocked in at 5:12.40, good for third, while Chepkorir clocked in at 5:12.90 for sixth.

From there, each Red Raider stayed inside the top-10 at the two-mile mark and 4.45k mark with Cherubet ultimately finishing third overall with a time of 19:26.50 and Chepkorir crossing the end line at 19:49.60 for a 13th-place outing.

Taylor Limbaugh (98th, 22:03.00), Hannah Spears (104th, 22:23.20) and Melanie Jacobs (106th, 22:25.10) rounded out the top-5 scorers for Tech.

Meanwhile, for the men’s team, Gideon Kiplimo paced the Red Raiders coming in 11th with a time of 29:18.20. Kiplimo reached as high as fourth (19:11.30) during the race – 4-mile mark.

Vincent Koech (56th, 30:32.30), Isaac Hernandez (79th, 31:14.00), Daniel Mendez (96th, 31:45.60) and Samuel Ashley (102nd, 31:56.40) capped off the scoring for Tech.

TTU will find out tomorrow afternoon at 4 p.m. officially on the number of individual runners that will be heading to the NCAA Championships.

Notables

In four 6k races this year, Cherubet has not finished outside the top-3.

Isaac Hernandez finished his cross country season with a personal best 10k time.

Mendez ran his first collegiate 10k race.

Release provided by Chris Duarte Texas Tech Athletics