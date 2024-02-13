Three Red Raiders earn invites to NFL Combine

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech’s Myles Cole, Tyler Owens and Dadrion Taylor Demerson were each announced on Tuesday by the NFL as prospects invited to the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. A total of 321 prospects were invited to attend this year’s event, which will take place in Indianapolis from Feb. 26 through March 4.

This is the seventh consecutive year multiple Red Raiders have received combine invites and it is the ninth straight where at least one Red Raider has been invited. The 2023 season featured the highest-drafted defensive player in school history in Tyree Wilson as he was selected seventh overall by the Las Vegas Raiders during the opening night of the 2023 NFL Draft. SaRodorick Thompson, who joined Wilson at the combine last year, was signed as an undrafted free agent shortly after the draft, successfully placing both 2023 combine invitees into the league.

Cole, Owens and Taylor-Demerson also represent three of the five Red Raiders that recently participated in postseason all-star games. Cole was invited to the Reeses Senior Bowl, Owens participated in each the Hula Bowl and East-West Shrine Bowl while Taylor-Demerson joined Owens at the Shrine Bowl.

The 2024 trio will aim to impress in Indianapolis seeking to extend at least one Red Raider selected within the first four rounds for the fifth-straight draft. Over the previous four drafts, in addition to Wilson last season, featured linebacker Jordyn Brooks chosen late in the first round in 2020 and then defensive back Zech McPhearson and wide receiver Erik Ezukanma were both picked in the fourth round of the 2021 and 2022 drafts, respectively.

While the event is from Feb. 26-March 4, the position groups are isolated to smaller windows.

Cole, who is one of 50 defensive linemen invited to the combine, will participate in on-field drills on Thursday, Feb. 29. Owens and Taylor-Demerson are two of 67 defensive backs attending the combine. Their on-field drills are scheduled for Friday, March 1.

Live coverage of the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, from Lucas Oil Stadium, will be available on NFL Network and NFL+ beginning Feb 29.

Release provided by Matt Burkholder Texas Tech Athletics