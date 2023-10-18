Three Red Raiders head to Abu Dhabi for World Am

LUBBOCK, Texas — Three Red Raiders, Vicente Marzilio , Tim Wiedemeyer and Calum Scott , each traveled to Abu Dhabi to compete in the World Amateur Team Championships (WATC) from Wednesday, Oct.18 to Saturday, Oct. 21. The trio will represent their respective home countries, each competing for the Eisenhower Trophy.

Wiedemeyer joined his home country Germany, Marziilio teamed up with his home country Argentina while Scott will be playing with his home country Scotland.

The World Amateur Team Championships are a biennial international amateur golf competition conducted by the International Golf Federation. The championships will be held in the Middle East for the first time since their inauguration in 1958. The competition brings together the best amateur golfers who have aspirations of collegiate golf or turning professional. Some of the biggest names in golf who participated in the WATC are: Annika Sorenstam (SWE) ’90, ’92, Jack Nicklaus (USA) ’60, Colin Montgomerie (GBI) ’84, Sergio Garcia (ESP) ’96, ’98, Rory McIlroy (IRE) ’06 and Tiger Woods (USA) ’94.

The WATC will be played at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club; its time zone is nine hours ahead of the Central Standard time zone.

This is the 33rd edition of the WATC Eisenhower Trophy competition as this event is held every two years usually on even years. This year is an exception in order to avoid same-year conflict with future Summer Olympic Games. This year’s tournament is comprised of 36 different countries competing.

The WATC is 72 holes of stroke play competition in each round. Each country fields two or three players taking the two lowest scores each round. There is a team leaderboard as well as an individual leaderboard.

One round of the tournament will be played each day concluding on Saturday. With round one of the tournament concluded, Wiedemeyer sits at 2-under-par 70 and is tied for 26th place. Marziilio is 3-under-par 69 and is tied for 11th place. Scott is currently tied for 38th place after shooting a 1-under-par 71 in round one.

To keep up with results, visit wreckem.co/3Q0gt6q.

-TECH-

Release provided by Matt Burkholder Texas Tech Athletics