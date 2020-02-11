Three Red Raiders Invited to NFL Scouting Combine

Jordyn Brooks, Terence Steele and Broderick Washington have all received NFL Combine invites
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech will have three Red Raiders take part in the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine later this month as Jordyn Brooks, Terence Steele and Broderick Washington Jr. were among the official invites that were unveiled Friday afternoon by the league office.
The trio will be among the 337 players who will take part in the annual combine from Feb. 24 through March 1 inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Tech was one of five Big 12 programs with three or move players selected to this year’s combine.
The NFL Combine is essentially a job interview for many potential draftees as players are asked to participate in a series of drills such as the bench press, 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump and shutting run. The on-field drills combine with a rigorous slate of meetings with team executives and medical staffs from all 32 teams.
Brooks is projected to be among the top inside linebackers off the board in this year’s draft after the Houston native garnered second team All-America honors this past season. Brooks, a four-year starter for the Red Raiders, recorded 108 tackles in 2019, including an impressive 20.0 that came from behind the line of scrimmage, to bring his career total to 367, which ranked seventh all-time in program history and third during the Big 12 era.
Like Brooks, Washington was also a familiar presence for the Red Raider defense the past four seasons as he made 138 tackles over his career, including 15.5 tackles for a loss and 8.5 sacks. He posted at least 35 tackles each of the past three years, notching a career-high 44 as a sophomore in 2017 followed by 41 in 2018 and 39 this past season.
Steele, meanwhile, will look to impress draft scouts after making 47 starts the past four seasons at one of the two tackle positions. He was an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection by the conference coaches each of the last two seasons as part of a Tech offensive line that was among the Big 12 leaders in fewest sacks allowed.
NFL Network will provide exclusive coverage of the NFL Combine, beginning with the tight ends, quarterbacks and wide receivers on Feb. 27. Steele will be the first Red Raider featured the following day, while Washington and Brooks are slated to participate in drills on Feb. 29.
Matt Dowdy