Three Red Raiders Named to All-Big 12 Preseason Team

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech had three Red Raiders tabbed to the All-Big 12 preseason team that was released by the conference office Wednesday following a vote of media who regularly cover the league.
The Red Raiders were represented by senior offensive lineman Dawson Deaton, junior wide receiver Erik Ezukanma and junior punter Austin McNamara on the preseason team as Texas Tech ranked third in the league with its three overall selections. Oklahoma led the conference with nine preseason All-Big 12 picks followed by Iowa State with eight.
Deaton is expected to once again anchor the Red Raider offensive line as the senior has started in 23-consecutive games entering 2021, including each of the past 22 at center. He was an All-Big 12 second team selection by the conference coaches as a junior was an honorable mention pick following his 2019 sophomore campaign.
Ezukanma, meanwhile, has quickly developed into one of the Big 12’s top wide receivers in his two full seasons as the junior ranked second in the league for receiving yards per game (74.8) and third with 748 receiving yards a year ago. Ezukanma, the first Red Raider underclassman to lead the team in receiving yards in consecutive years since Michael Crabtree in 2007-08, earned All-Big 12 first team accolades by the conference coaches following the 2020 season.
McNamara rounds out Tech’s list of preseason honorees as the junior is a two-time All-Big 12 first team pick, the first for a Red Raider specialist in school history. McNamara will enter his junior season among the top punters in the country after averaging an impressive 46.3 yards per attempt a year ago, which easily led the Big 12 and ranked fifth overall in the FBS.
The Big 12 will announce its preseason poll Thursday afternoon via its social media channels. The unveiling of the league’s preseason team and poll comes just a week from the start of Big 12 Media Days on July 14-15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
ALL-BIG 12 PRESEASON TEAM
Offense: Dawson Deaton, OL; Erik Ezukanma, WR
Specialist: Austin McNamara, P
Release provided by Matt Dowdy Texas Tech Athletics