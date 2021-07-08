Three Red Raiders Tabbed WGCA All-American Scholars

LUBBOCK, Texas – Three members of the Texas Tech women’s golf program were named All-American Scholars by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association this week as the Red Raiders were represented by juniors Sofia Garcia and Amy Taylor as well as sophomore Anna Dong.
This is the fifth time in the past six years Texas Tech has had three of its golfers recognized by the WGCA. It marked the fourth-consecutive year Taylor has been honored by the coaches’ association and the third career mention for Garcia and the second for Dong.
The WGCA All-American Scholar awards highlight the outstanding academic and athletic achievements in women’s college golf. Recognized as having one of the highest standards for selection in college athletics, the WGCA requires applicants to demonstrate the high-level academic achievements of players across the country with a required 3.50 GPA.
Other criteria for nomination includes playing in at least 50 percent of the golf program’s regularly-scheduled competitive rounds during the season as well as high moral character and a good standing at each respective university.
Taylor and Dong are both expected to return for the Red Raiders next fall as part of a Texas Tech roster that will be looking for its 11th NCAA Regional appearance under head coach JoJo Robertson. Garcia, meanwhile, elected to forego her remaining eligibility to turn to the professional circuit after shattering the Texas Tech career records for stroke average and individual wins during her career.
Release provided by Matt Dowdy Texas Tech Athletics