96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Three weeks later, Morgan’s “Last Night” still reigns at #1

June 13, 2023 2:30PM CDT
Share
NBC

Morgan Wallen‘s “Last Night” is #1 on the Mediabase Country chart for a third week.

Morgan’s latest single, “One Thing At A Time,” is also #7 on the chart, making him the sole artist with two songs concurrently in the top 10. 

Additionally, “Last Night” continues its #1 streak on Billboard‘s all-genre Hot 100 chart for a 10th consecutive week.

Both songs are featured on Morgan’s third studio album, One Thing at a Time. The 36-track set spawned the hits “You Proof” and “Thought You Should Know,” as well.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

She's EverythingBrad Paisley
6:58pm
Country NightsJosh Abbott Band
6:55pm
Up DownMorgan Wallen
6:51pm
Tennessee OrangeMegan Moroney
6:44pm
My GirlDylan Scott
6:41pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

YWCA CURRENT Community Update – June 2023
2

The Lubbock Economic Development Alliance Announces the Addition of 145 Jobs and More Than $15M Into the Lubbock Community
3

Where Is The Lost Cajun?
4

Councilwoman Latrelle Joy to Host District 6 Brick Streets Community Meeting
5

Why Lainey Wilson Wouldn't Kiss Her Boyfriend on TV