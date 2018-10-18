Throwback Thursday: Kenny Chesney Explains “Somewhere With You”

2011’s “Somewhere With You” is a great song from Kenny Chesney and this week’s attempt to bring back Throwback Thursday. This is my favorite from this dude. Not only because it’s a great song, but it also holds special meaning to me. I won’t go into that. Trust me, you don’t have the time. The lyrics of “Somewhere With You” hold so much truth. The fact of the matter is that unfortunately, sometimes you just don’t end up with the one you love. You may find another love but that first one does not go away. Well, not for me anyway. My mind is her hamster wheel fo life! It hurts too good to let it fade.

