Throwback Thursday: Kenny Chesney Explains “Somewhere With You”
By Kris Mason
|
Oct 18, 2018 @ 4:20 PM

2011’s “Somewhere With You” is a great song from Kenny Chesney and this week’s attempt to bring back Throwback Thursday.  This is my favorite from this dude.  Not only because it’s a great song, but it also holds special meaning to me.  I won’t go into that.  Trust me, you don’t have the time.  The lyrics of “Somewhere With You” hold so much truth.  The fact of the matter is that unfortunately, sometimes you just don’t end up with the one you love.  You may find another love but that first one does not go away.  Well, not for me anyway.  My mind is her hamster wheel fo life!  It hurts too good to let it fade.

Follow me:

Facebook: Kris Mason

Twitter: KLLLKris

Instagram: krismason963

Snapchat: krisklll

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Pop Up Flap – Mudflap’s Inspirational Speech to the Red Raiders vs Kansas Miranda Lambert And Friends Singing “You’re The One That I Want” Texas Tech to Host UTEP in Charity Exhibition Game Garth Brooks: Notre Dame Concert Will Be aTV Special WATCH – The Set List with Jon Pardi talks new music video and Reba McEntire teases new music Frye Tabbed to AP Midseason All-America Team
Comments