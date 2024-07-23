Tickets on sale now for Red Raider Club Kickoff Luncheon

LUBBOCK, Texas – Tickets are now on sale for the annual Red Raider Club Kickoff Luncheon, which will take place Aug. 22 once again inside Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

The Kickoff Luncheon represents the unofficial start to the football season, drawing capacity crowds annually to hear from head coach Joey McGuire, Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt and others. Members from the Texas Tech cross country, volleyball and soccer programs will join with the Red Raider football team in attendance to highlight the start of the 2024-25 athletic year.

Doors will open at 11:15 a.m. with the program starting around noon inside the main exhibit hall to Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. The Goin’ Band from Raiderland as well as the Texas Tech Spirit Squads will both perform prior to the program.

Individual tickets start at $25 per person and can be purchased online at RedRaiderClub.com/events. General reserved tables are also still available for $750 per group.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please contact the Red Raider Club at 806-742-1196.

Release Provided By Matt Dowdy Texas Tech Athletics