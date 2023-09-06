96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Tickets to Dolly’s new fashion exhibit are now on sale

September 6, 2023 3:15PM CDT
Share
Katherine Bomboy/NBC

Tickets to Dolly Parton‘s newly announced exhibit, Dolly Parton & The Makers: My Life in Rhinestones, are on sale now. 

The fashion exhibition launches October 31 at Nashville’s Lipscomb University and will run through December 9. Each ticket is priced at $25 and includes a 45-minute tour of Dolly’s iconic fashion pieces and the stories behind her styles, songs and more.

This unique showcase arrives in conjunction with Dolly’s upcoming book, Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones, which drops October 17.

What are you waiting for? Tickets to the six-week exhibition are available at lipscomb.edu.

Dolly’s Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones is also available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Girl I Know A GuyAlex Miller
12:26am
Somewhere With YouKenny Chesney
12:23am
ReligiouslyBailey Zimmerman
12:20am
Wine CountryHannah Ellis
12:16am
Rich Men North Of RichmondOliver Anthony
12:13am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

The 1st Annual Jeff Mudflap and the Gang Jelly Roll Eating Challenge for Jelly Roll Tickets
2

Pete Christy stops in discussing week 1 in West Texas High School Football
3

Boosting the Frenship Band Boosters Fundraiser THIS Wednesday Night
4

Texas Tech drops first game of season in Red Raider Classic opener
5

Behind 'Hide or Seek': Dan DiDio's Insights on Superpower