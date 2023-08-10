96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Tickets to Reba’s livestream concert event are available

August 10, 2023 2:15PM CDT
Zach Dilgard/NBCUniversal

Country icon Reba McEntire is livestreaming her Madison Square Garden concert on Sunday, August 13.

Available on Veeps, Reba McEntire: Live in Concert will feature footage of Reba’s debut headlining show at the historic venue and performances of her hits such as “Fancy,” “The Night The Lights Went Out In Georgia” and “Turn On The Radio.”

Tickets are priced at $19.99 and can be purchased at Veeps.com/Reba.

Fans can also grab an exclusive bundle, which includes a discounted preorder of Reba’s upcoming lifestyle book, Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots, for $44.99.

