‘Tiger King’ songwriter inks publishing deal, shares a fiery outtake song from the documentary
Image courtesy Netflix
The bizarre saga of Tiger King isn’t over yet. Songwriter Vince Johnson, who was one of the writers behind the show’s biggest hit, “I Saw a Tiger,” has signed a new publishing deal with BMG and a distribution deal with Create Music Group, Rolling Stone reports.
Furthermore, Vince has shared a blazing, banjo-tinged new song called “Killer Carole.” As fans familiar with Tiger King will gather from the title, the tune focuses on animal rights activist Carole Baskin, the nemesis of the show’s Joe Exotic.
Carole’s husband, Don Lewis, vanished under mysterious circumstances before the show began. While she has denied any involvement in her husband’s disappearance, other characters on the show certainly had ideas about what happened, with some even suggesting that Carole might have fed him to her tigers.
“Killer Carole” colorfully expounds on those theories, wondering if perhaps Don was “chewed in little pieces in the belly of the beast.”
“Was the weapon a meat grinder, a bullet or a bat?/Would a woman kill a man and feed him to her cat?” Vince muses in the song.
“Killer Carole” was originally written for inclusion on the show but didn’t ultimately make the cut. However, Rolling Stone reports that the music from the show will be made available soon.
In the meantime, “I Saw a Tiger,” performed by Joe Exotic himself, continues its run of viral popularity, and has amassed over three million views on YouTube so far.
By Carena Liptak
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.