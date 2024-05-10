96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Tigirlily Gold locks in debut album, ‘Blonde’

May 10, 2024 3:40PM CDT
Share
Courtesy of Monument Records

Country newcomers Tigirlily Gold will release their debut album, Blonde, on July 26.

The 10-track set will feature the singles “Shoot Tequila,” “I Tried a Ring On” and “Leroy,” which arrived Friday alongside the album announcement.

Blonde is all about being undeniably and unapologetically yourself,” says the sister duo’s Krista Slaubaugh. “We want everyone to feel confident and vulnerable enough at the same time to say what they need to say.”

“I hope listeners feel like they could hang out with us on a Friday night or have a heart-to-heart on a Sunday morning, that every emotion you feel is valid, that some nights you want to go shoot tequila and some nights you want to cry over a boy who shattered you,” adds Kendra Slaubaugh.

“At the end of the day, no one has it all together, and we’re all figuring out how to navigate love, loss, friends, memories, self-love, confidence,” she shares.

Tigirlily Gold is nominated in the New Duo or Group of the Year category at this year’s ACM Awards. You can stream the show live May 16 at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Blonde is available for preorder and presave now.

Here’s the track list for Blonde:

“Blonde”
“Leroy”
“Hometown Song”
“Move On”
“End Up Us”
“I Tried a Ring On”
“Stupid Prizes”
“Shoot Tequila”
“Only Once”
“Bleeding Love”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Watching AirplanesGary Allan
6:57pm
Love You Miss You Mean ItLuke Bryan
6:53pm
Singles You UpJordan Davis
6:51pm
ChevroletDustin Lynch (feat. Jelly Roll)
6:42pm
The PainterCody Johnson
6:39pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Luke Bryan Wants To Team Up With Blake Shelton For A TV Show
2

From Top Chef to Twisted Culinary Challenges: Eric Adjepong on “Wildcard Kitchen”
3

Mother-Son Magic: Elizabeth & Damien Hurley on Filmmaking
4

National Broadway Touring Engagement of The Book of Mormon Takes The Buddy Holly Hall Stage May 17-19!
5

Harmony Science Academy Receives National Recognition from Project Lead The Way for Commitment to Empowering Students