‘Til The End

Sully, the service dog for President George H.W. Bush, continues his loyalty even after the passing of The President. Sully, named after former airline pilot Chesley B. “Sully” Sullenberger III, who became famous for landing a damaged passenger jet on the Hudson River and saving all 155 passengers and crew in 2009. After Sully the service dog completes his tour of duty with President Bush over the next few days, he’ll transfer to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Good dog.