Tilden Hooper grabs an 86.5 in the Barebacks for Round 7 of the WNFR

Just a smidge over $2,000 separated Tilden Hooper, (Carthage tx) who was 13th in the PRCA | RAM World Standings, from the 15th spot in the standings and the cut-off mark that earned his trip to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, when Hooper landed in Southern California on the final weekend of August.

Eight short seconds and 89 points later, Hooper added an additional $6,451 cushion this is his ninth trip to Las Vegas for the Finals.

Back in August he said “There’s about $60,000 between me and (world leader) Jess Pope and I’m going to do my best to make that up.” and he has been closing in. In Round 7 Tilden grabbed 3rd with an 86.5, adding $17,255 to his winnings and putting him 12th in the Average for barebacks.

standings and quotes courtesy of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA)