“Till next year fam!”: Thomas Rhett reflects on end of Bring the Bar to You Tour

Thomas Rhett is ready for his next adventure.

Over the weekend, he wrapped up his headlining Bring the Bar to You Tour, which kept him and opening acts Parker McCollum and Conner Smith traveling around the country for five months.

After the final show in Dayton, OH, Thomas took to Instagram to reflect on the experience and shared a gallery of photos.

“It has been such an amazing summer/ fall out with this crew! @parkermccollum and @connersmithmusic when y’all are headlining stadiums one day, don’t forget to bring the Ole man (me) along! Haha love y’all!” the “Beer Can’t Fix” singer writes. The post featured photos of Parker and Conner pranking Thomas onstage by wearing giant beer bottle costumes, as well as images of Thomas fist-bumping fans in the audience and signing a fan’s cowboy hat on the confetti-filled stage.

“To my band and crew, you all are top notch professionals. Y’all are also my family. Thank y’all for everything! To all the fans that came out. Wow is all I got. Every single night y’all brought so much energy and joy to these buildings,” Thomas continues. “Till next year fam!”

“Love you brother,” Conner writes in the comment section with a heart emoji.

The tour was named after a lyric in Thomas’ song “Bring the Bar,” which is featured on his latest album, Where We Started.

