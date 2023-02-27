96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Tim McGraw and Blake Shelton headline California's Coastal Country Jam

February 27, 2023 11:20AM CST
Tim McGraw and Blake Shelton headline California’s Coastal Country Jam

Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Tim McGraw and Blake Shelton will headline this year’s Coastal Country Jam, as it returns to Long Beach, California, this September. 

Maren MorrisDustin LynchTyler Hubbard, Scotty McCreery and MacKenzie Porter are also set to take the stage at Marina Green Park, along with Flo Rida and Kidd G.

Presales for the September 16 and 17 festival start on Thursday, March 2, before tickets become available to the general public the next day. You can find out more at CoastalCountryJam.com.

