Tim McGraw, Chris Young among performers at Tracy Lawrence's Turkey Fry

Nov 10, 2020 @ 3:00pm

MISSION:POSSIBLE Tracy Lawrence has called on several of his peers to perform at the 2020 Mission:Possible Turkey Fry and Benefit Concert on November 24 to provide support for the homeless community in Nashville. 

Tim McGraw, Chris Young, Cole Swindell, Mitchell Tenpenny, John Rich and David Tolliver will all participate in the virtual concert in benefit of the Nashville Rescue Mission, which will be live streamed from the Wildhorse Saloon on Talk Shop Live.  

The two-part event will kick off with a turkey fry at Nashville Rescue Mission, which will observe pandemic local health guidelines, followed by the virtual concert at at 8 p.m. ET. 

The concert is free to view and specialty merchandise is available for purchase, with the proceeds going toward the Nashville Rescue Mission. 

Lawrence started the Mission:Possible Turkey Fry and Benefit Concert in 2006, and has so far raised almost $1 million and supplied over 90,000 meals for families in need.

By Cillea Houghton
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

