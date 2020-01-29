      Weather Alert

Tim McGraw gets back to his roots with the Texas Rangers

Jan 29, 2020 @ 3:00pm

ABC/Mark LevineThere’s no denying Tim McGraw has baseball in his blood. And this spring, he’ll hit the field for a good cause.

Tim’s set to headline the first-ever TEX Gala at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, April 23. It’s a chance for the Texas Rangers to show off their new home and raise money for their charity.

Of course, getting into the high-dollar event isn’t cheap. An individual ticket will run you a couple thousand dollars, with prices going up from there. All the proceeds go to The Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation, which works to improve the lives of people in the Dallas area, with a focus on children, the military, and first responders.

You can find out more about The Tex Gala online.

Tim, of course, is the son of late baseball legend Tug McGraw. Tim’s hometown team, the Nashville Sounds, is also the Triple-A affiliate of the Rangers.

