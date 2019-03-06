Tim McGraw Is Writing a Book About His Health Transformation

Tim McGraw is sharing details about his personal fitness journey in a new book titled Grit & Grace: Train the Mind, Train the Body, Own Your Life.

The 51-year-old entertainer told People, “I’ve gone through a physical transformation in the last 10 years, but it’s not just my appearance that has changed. My mind is clearer, my sense of purpose is sharper, and my relationships are deeper. McGraw continued, “Consistent physical exercise helps me bring focus to my life and to the people who mean the most to me. That’s something we all want. And I believe it’s something that is available to anyone who wants it, regardless of their level of fitness.”

McGraw used to drink before each show to calm his nerves. After friends showed concern, he ditched the alcohol and focused on fitness. The book will be released in November.

Did an intervention force you to focus on your physical and mental well-being?