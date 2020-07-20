Tim McGraw on his method for choosing acting roles: “It has to be something I really like”
ABC/Mark LevineWhile Tim McGraw has been a longtime country music superstar, he’s also enjoyed a successful acting career. Part of that’s no doubt because the multifaceted star says there are certain stipulations he follows when selecting roles.
“A series of things has to happen for me to be able to do a movie. First off, it has to be something I really like, and then they gotta want me for that part, and then it’s gotta fall into a time period that I’m able to do it,” he explains in an interview with his label, Big Machine Label Group. “It’s hard for those three things to happen at the same time.”
The singer also revealed that a few years ago, he was working on adapting a book he’d read into a TV show, but the idea was ultimately scrapped.
Tim’s films include featured roles in Flicka, as well as The Blind Side and Country Strong, starring opposite Sandra Bullock and Gwenyth Paltrow, respectively, and Tomorrowland, starring George Clooney.
Tim is set to release his first solo album since 2015, Here on Earth, on August 21. He was scheduled to embark on a cross-country tour of the same name this year, but it was cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic.
By Cillea Houghton
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.