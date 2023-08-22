96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Tim McGraw on ‘Standing Room Only’: “It’s the best project we’ve ever made”

August 22, 2023 10:15AM CDT
Share
ABC/Connie Chornuk

Tim McGraw‘s dropping his 17th studio album, Standing Room Only, on August 25, and he says it’s his “best project” yet.

“After everything that happened in the world over the past few years…. it made me want to find and record more meaningful, life affirming songs,” Tim reflects on Instagram.

“This album came out of it, and I truly think it’s the best project we’ve ever made,” he says, before adding in parentheses, “I feel like I say that every time, but as an artist, I want to work to get better with every record and I’m really proud of this one.”

Standing Room Only is available for preorder and presave now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Take My NameParmalee
2:42pm
Watermelon MoonshineLainey Wilson
2:39pm
Aint Always The CowboyJon Pardi
2:35pm
In Your LoveTyler Childers
2:31pm
Damn StraitScotty Mccreery
2:24pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Hallmark Opening in Lubbock!
2

Tim McGraw Says Wife Faith Hill Helps Him Stay Sober
3

Garth Brooks Just Announced a New Album … Kind Of
4

Luke Combs “Fooled” By Viral Lookalike At His Own Concert
5

Jake Owen Speaks On Sober Journey & Celebrates Sobriety