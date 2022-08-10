Tim McGraw Reveals He Wants To Be A Grandpa

96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

August 10, 2022 9:14AM CDT
During a recent interview, Tim McGraw reveals his hopes for the future and for his three daughters.  “I just want a good, healthy life for my daughters, and for them to pursue their dreams and have success and to be happy.”  He continued, “That’s on my bucket list. And you know, grandkids down the road for sure, but way down the road.”  Tim McGraw and his wife Faith Hill share three daughters together, 25-year-old Gracie, 23-year-old Maggie, and 20-year-old Audrey.

 

