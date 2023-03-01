96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Tim McGraw reveals new single title, “Standing Room Only”

March 1, 2023 1:30PM CST
Share
Tim McGraw reveals new single title, “Standing Room Only”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

After a cryptic Instagram post teasing new music, Tim McGraw has finally shared what’s to come — a brand-new single titled “Standing Room Only.” 

“Some of you guessed it! New single ‘Standing Room Only’ coming March 10th,” he wrote in his latest Instagram post. There, he also urged fans to presave the song if they wanted to hear a preview clip soon. 

In the accompanying blue-tinted single cover, Tim is dressed in a tucked-in black shirt and jeans, with his signature black cowboy hat on.

Tim’s last studio album was 2020’s Here on Earth, which received the deluxe treatment in 2021. The expansive 24-song collection included the radio singles “I Called Mama,” “7500 OBO” and “Undivided,” which featured Tyler Hubbard.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Dont YaBrett Eldredge
4:54pm
NobodyDylan Scott
4:51pm
Pretty Good At Drinkin BeerBilly Currington
4:48pm
AngelsThomas Rhett
4:44pm
Wild As YouCody Johnson
4:39pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

KLLL is Listening to YOU!
2

Kelly Clarkson Reveals the Best—And Worst—Parts About Working With Blake Shelton
3

Chase Stokes Opens Up About How He Feels About Kelsea Ballerini
4

Get Signed Up at Ron Hoover RV to Win A Trip to See Morgan Wallen in Austin
5

6 Grocery Items Surging in Price Right Now