August 30, 2023 9:11AM CDT
Tim McGraw Shares How He Used To Fool Clueless Record Executives
Tim McGraw has had a successful country music career and recently shared a humorous anecdote about how he used to con record business execs in an interview with Apple Music.

McGraw said, “You’ll play a mix for somebody, like an executive, and they’ll go, ‘Y’know, this really sounds great, but I think if you tweaked it right here and you tweaked it right there, and you did a few little tweaks on the mix, it’d be really good.’ And I’d go, ‘Okay.’ So I’d go away. Couple days later I’d come back with the same mix, and say, ‘We tweaked it, took your suggestions.’ And I’ll play it, and they’d all go, ‘Hot damn. That’s exactly what it needed. Now it sounds great.'”

McGraw continued by emphasizing the value of having a team member who can always tell the artist when something is bad. He claims that it is his wife Faith Hill. In terms of his songs, McGraw acknowledges that his wife is “pretty brutal, but she’s honest.” She is “one of the greatest artists of all time,” continues McGraw.

