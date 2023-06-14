Tim McGraw Sings To Randy Travis Backstage At CMA Fest

Tim McGraw gave a unique, spontaneous performance backstage on Sunday night, before he took the stage for his Night 4 CMA Fest performance at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium. Randy Travis was serenaded by McGraw after they crossed paths in the hallways with a sing-along rendition of “On the Other Hand.” Travis said, “I can’t tell you how much it meant to see [Tim McGraw] and Faith last night at [CMA Fest]. We don’t get to see each other often enough — they are lights! And we loved meeting their nephew Timothy!” Luke Bryan, Ashley McBryde, Dierks Bentley, and Josh Turner all gave performances on Sunday night.