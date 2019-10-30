Tim McGraw was inspired to lose weight after a comment from his daughter

ABC/Image Group LAFitness has been a big part of Tim McGraw‘s life for many years now, but he admits it was a comment from his daughter that first inspired him to get in shape.

Tim tells Men’s Health that after his daughter Gracie commented that he was “big on screen” in the 2008 film, Four Christmases, he went on a health kick and has lost 40 pounds since then.

He’s so passionate about fitness that he opened Trumav in partnership with Snap Fitness in Nashville in January. It offers a variety of exercise classes along with equipment and routines inspired by Tim’s personal workouts.

In the Men’s Health feature, Tim takes fans inside his new gym Trumav Fitness and his rigorous exercise routine. That includes squats he refers to as “Cheyennes” and “Beyonces,” along with a yoga-style move he calls “Infinity.”

“I don’t really get tired of training. There’s such a feeling of accomplishment that comes from the feeling of being my age and still being at the top of my game,” the 52-year-old says.

The singer says that his fitness regimen has improved his performance on stage and brought balance into his life.

“Most things in this business are out of your control. What the radio is going to play, how many records you’re going to sell. Control the things you can, and maybe that helps,” he advises.

