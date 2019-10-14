Tim McGraw will TalkShop — and talk fitness — Live on Tuesday

Harper WaveTim McGraw will give fans one of the first previews of his upcoming fitness book Tuesday on TalkShopLive.

You can watch starting at 3 p.m. ET as Tim goes live from his gym concept, TruMav Fitness in Nashville, to talk about Grit & Grace: Train the Mind, Train the Body, Own Your Life. He’ll also be autographing random copies of the book.

“Moving daily and exercising regularly was a pebble that set off a ripple effect,” Tim says, “improving the way I eat, sleep, relate to others, and show up both personally and professionally. It made me a better person to be around.”

We’ll find out more about Tim’s fitness routine when Grit & Grace comes out November 5. A few days earlier, he launches a five-city book tour November 2 in Nashville, before heading on to Princeton, New Jersey; New York, New York; Los Angeles, California; and Austin, Texas.

