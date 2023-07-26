96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Tim McGraw's got something up his sleeves

July 26, 2023 11:15AM CDT
ABC/Connie Chornuk

Hang tight, Tim McGraw fans: Something new’s arriving on Friday, July 28.

Tim recently posted a cryptic Instagram video of him putting his gold chain and cowboy hat on before striking several poses that fuel the mystery. The only hint he provided in the caption is simply, “Friday.”

While you wait for the big reveal, be sure to preorder and presave Tim’s upcoming 17th album, Standing Room Only.

The title track is currently #13 and ascending the country charts.

