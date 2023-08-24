96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Tim McGraw’s love for “life-affirming” songs continues on ‘Standing Room Only’

August 24, 2023 10:15AM CDT
Courtesy of Big Machine Records

Tim McGraw‘s tradition of recording ruminative songs continues on his upcoming album, Standing Room Only.

Speaking with USA Today recently, Tim shares why meaningful tunes have always resonated with him.

“Throughout my career, my records have gravitated toward those kinds of songs. Stories about life. We all fail. We all have our terrible moments. And we’re going to have moments and we’re going to do the wrong thing, say the wrong thing, be politically incorrect from time to time,” Tim reflects.

“But all you can do is get up the next morning and try to do the next best thing,” shares the “Live Like You Were Dying” hitmaker. “I’m always looking for songs that are life-affirming because they’re therapeutic to me and remind me of how much of a better person I need to be.”

Tim’s new album, Standing Room Only, arrives Friday, August 25, and can be preordered and presaved now.

That day, he’ll perform on ABC’s Good Morning America as part of the 2023 GMA Summer Concert Series.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

