Tim McGraw’s Opens Up Fitness Club
By mudflap
|
Jan 16, 2019 @ 11:09 AM

Tim McGraw‘s first TruMav Fitness club opens in Nashville on Friday.

Tim’s club is a partnership with Snap Fitness — a 24/7 health club franchise company.

 

