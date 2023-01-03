96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Tim McGraw’s Photo Of Brother Leaves Fans Fearing Up His Safety

January 3, 2023 9:13AM CST
Tim McGraw doesn’t often show pictures of his half-brother Mark, but when he did, his fans went became concerned for his safety.  McGraw’s fans swarmed to the comment section after he posted an emotional tribute to Mark on Instagram.   When Mark graduated from the Philadelphia Fire Academy in July of last year, the 1883 star posted an enthusiastic photo of him in a blue uniform with a smile from ear to ear.   Many of McGraw’s fans echoed Tim’s praise for his half-brother and reminded the new fireman to “be safe” in his new occupation.

Do you have a family member that performs a dangerous job?

