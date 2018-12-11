Time: Person of the Year Revealed!

TIME magazine has chosen a group of people it’s calling “The Guardians” as the 2018 Person of the Year.

Donald Trump, who was named the 2016 Person of the Year, was this year’s first runner-up. Special counsel Robert Mueller came in third.

That’s a surprise. Other than Khashoggi, the others weren’t even on the shortlist of finalists revealed yesterday. Most people are going to have to Google these names. TIME editors award the Person of the Year title to an individual or group who has had the biggest impact on the world.