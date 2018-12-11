Time: Person of the Year Revealed!

TIME magazine has chosen a group of people it’s calling “The Guardians” as the 2018 Person of the Year.
The magazine’s editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal made the announcement this morning on the Todayshow and revealed the magazine’s cover which features a group of four individuals and one group who have taken risks in pursuit of the truth. These include murdered journalist and Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi; The Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland which was the scene of a mass shooting in June which left five journalists dead; Filipina journalist Maria Ressa whose work has exposed the rise of terrorism in Southeast Asia; and Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo who are imprisoned in Myanmar for investigating a mass execution carried out by the Myanmar Army.
Donald Trump, who was named the 2016 Person of the Year, was this year’s first runner-up. Special counsel Robert Mueller came in third.
That’s a surprise. Other than Khashoggi, the others weren’t even on the shortlist of finalists revealed yesterday. Most people are going to have to Google these names. TIME editors award the Person of the Year title to an individual or group who has had the biggest impact on the world.