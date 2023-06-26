Time to head down ‘Memory Lane’ with Old Dominion

Old Dominion has released their highly anticipated new EP, Memory Lane.

The eight-song set includes the title track as well as three brand new songs: “Some Horses,” “Love Drunk and Happy” and “How Good Is That.”

Of the reflective “Some Horses,” Old Dominion shares, “We’ve been through hotel keys, one man bands, boats for the day, meat, candy, happy endings, therapy and tequila. We’ve put hooks on our hooks, and all kinds of sing- and clap-alongs, and we love the looks on your faces when we play all these songs live, but we’re all adults… We know life is sometimes a little more complicated.”

“We didn’t want to get all heavy and serious, but we figured we could keep doing what we do… and maybe go a little further into thinking about life,” continues the band. “That’s what #SomeHorses represents for us.”

Old Dominion’s Memory Lane EP is available wherever you listen to music.

For tickets to their ongoing No Bad Vibes Tour, visit weareolddominion.com.

Here’s the track list for the Memory Lane EP:

“I Should Have Married You”

“Memory Lane”

“Some Horses”

“Ain’t Got A Worry”

“Love Drunk And Happy”

“Easier Said With Rum”

“How Good Is That”

“Freedom Like You”

