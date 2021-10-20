Tiny Crack Disqualifies Pumpkin Thought To Be Largest In U.S.

Well, maybe the bright side is, it can still make a lot of delicious pies?! A Wisconsin man grew the biggest pumpkin in the U.S. this year – coming in at 2,520 pounds. However, it’s not going in any official record books because it was disqualified. Why? Because of a tiny crack about the size of a fingernail. Mike Schmit grew the gargantuan gourd about 30 miles west of Fond du Lac. Unfortunately from the awkward way it was growing, it cracked. It would have been worth $20,000, but Schmit said he’s not going to lose sleep over it. “It happens. There’s no crying in pumpkin growing.”