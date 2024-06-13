TJ Pompey Become Multiple-time All-American, Earns Freshman All-America honors from Perfect Game

LUBBOCK, Texas – Fresh off a strong freshman campaign that saw him hit 10 home runs and drive in 49 runs, Texas Tech freshman TJ Pompey was named a Freshman All-American by Perfect Game, Wednesday.

The All-America honor for Pompey is his second this week, as the infielder was also tabbed a Second Team All-American by the NCBWA on Monday.

With the honors, Pompey became the 26th all-time Freshman All-American in program history.

Pompey’s multiple All-America selections extends Tech’s streak of having a Freshman All-American to three straight years. Since the 2013 season, the Red Raiders have earned 18 Freshman All-Americans and have had at least one freshman honored in 10 of the last 12 seasons.

A native of Coppell, Pompey shined in his first seasons donning the Scarlett and Black, as the infielder hit .279 with 11 doubles, a pair of triples and the 10 home runs. Pompey slugged .516 for the season and stole 12 bases.

Pompey made an immediate impact for Texas Tech as the freshman drove in a pair in his first college game against then ranked No. 9 Tennessee. The three-bagger was one of the 23 extra-base hits he would collect in 2024, while the RBIs were two of the five he would drive in over the season’s first five games.

The freshman ended his first season in Lubbock by recording 15 multi-RBI games including a career-best five in the Red Raiders historic 21-3 win over ACU where Pompey supplied two of the program-record nine longballs the Red Raiders hit. In the win over the Wildcats, Pompey went 3-for-5 with the two home runs, four runs scored and five runs driven in.

The infielder finished the season third on the 2024 Red Raider squad in RBIs and fourth in home runs.

