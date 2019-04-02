To Protect & Serve…..Even Snakes

Two Illinois sheriff’s deputies took an oath to serve and protect, and that goes for more than just people and their cuddly, furry pets. That pledge apparently goes for large, slithery snakes, too.

The deputies responded to a house fire and made sure everyone was able to get out safely. But as the home filled with smoke, someone told them that a pet boa constrictor was still trapped inside.

While most people may not have the feels for a large snake, the deputies ran back inside and carried the boa out to safety.

Thanks to their bravery, no one including reptiles were injured.