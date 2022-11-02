Toasted Yolk Café Opens Next Week

For those excited for the Toasted Yolk Café to open in Lubbock, good news! The café is opening up in about a week from now on November 7. Off Milwaukee, breakfast lovers can dine in at Toasted Yolk for churro donuts, Jackie’s Morning Rita, southwest breakfast bowls, and more! One can also visit Toasted Yolk for lunch and dinner.

Toasted Yolk is different from other breakfast joints while serving specialty drinks and bar services throughout the day. The café also has specials, such as the Early Riser special, and hot and iced coffee.

For more information, visit Toasted Yolk’s Facebook page here and the webpage here.