Toby Keith Cancels All Tour Dates

Jun 14, 2022 @ 9:05am

Just one day after revealing his stomach cancer diagnosis to fans, Toby Keith has announced that he is canceling all his tour dates.  A note from his team confirmed the cancellations through early November and Toby said on his social media, “I need time to breathe, recover and relax. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.”  Reports from several cancer clinics agree that “cure rates for stomach cancer vary depending on how early the cancer is detected.” And “the cause of stomach cancer is not known, but there are some associated factors, including diets that are high in smoked or salted foods and low in vegetables, as well as alcohol consumption and smoking.”

 

Tuesday, June 14th, 2022
